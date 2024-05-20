Police looking for possible missing person along Rogue River Trail

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who may have gone missing while hiking along the Rogue River Trail.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday deputies received a citizen report of a backpack and dog leash found on the trail with no sign of a person or dog in the area.

On Saturday, a deputy hiked the trail and found the backpack approximately 1 mile south of the Grave Creek Boat Ramp.

When searching the backpack, its contents suggested the owner was preparing for a multi-day camping trip, but the items were unused.

There was no identifying information inside and police say they believe the backpack may have been there since Wednesday.

Officers searched the area, both on foot and with the use of drones, but were unable to locate the person or the dog.

The sheriff’s office says its concerned the owner may have been injured or is lost. However police say there are no missing persons reports that match the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

