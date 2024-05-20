Boatnik Races to close sections of Rogue River intermittently

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Sections of the Rogue River will be closed to the public during specified times during the Boatnik Races.

Races run at various times and locations from May 24 through May 27. Members of the community must be off the river in those areas at least one hour before the start of a race.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol all spectators must remain at least 50 feet away from the water.

Only authorized race officials, law enforcement, and rescue personnel will be allowed on the water during the closures. The sheriff’s office emphasized, “private boats are not allowed to assist with crash or rescue operations for safety purposes.”

Police will be patrolling the waterways during the races and any unauthorized boats may be cited and are subject to a $440 fine.

List of River Closures:

Friday, May 24 from 6 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. – closed from Baker Park to Sixth Street Bridge

Saturday, May 25 from noon to 8 p.m. – closed from Baker Park to Sixth Street Bridge

Sunday, May 26 from noon to 10:15 p.m. – closed from Baker Park to Sixth Street Bridge

Monday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon – closed from Baker Park to Sixth Street Bridge

Monday, May 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – closed from Baker Park to Robertson Bridge

The 65th annual Boatnik runs May 23 to May 27. More information and a schedule of events can be found on the official website.

