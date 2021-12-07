Police officer shoots, kills Portland carjacking suspect

Author: KGW STAFF

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A Portland police officer shot and killed a carjacker who shot and injured a person during a carjacking attempt on Interstate 5 on Monday morning. The carjacking suspect was fatally shot near Rosa Parks Way. I-5 is shut down in both directions near Lombard Street, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Portland police said officers responded to a home invasion call in Northeast Portland Monday morning. The suspect was gone when officers arrived and according to police, the suspect proceeded to commit multiple carjackings across North Portland over the next hour.

Just before 10 a.m., the suspect entered the southbound lanes of I-5 near Rosa Parks Way driving the wrong direction and attempted another carjacking on the freeway. During the carjacking, the suspect fired a gun, injuring one occupant of the vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A Portland police officer then shot and killed the suspect, PPB reported.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3GjTyMP