Police receive hundreds of pounds in ‘Drug Take Back’ event

MEDFORD, Ore.– If you were looking for a way to dispose of old or outdated prescription drugs in your home, the Medford Police Department was here to help today.
Across from the police department in the city hall parking lot, volunteer officers helped to collect a variety of unwanted, unused and outdated prescriptions for free.
As one half of the Spring Drug Take Back and Rogue Shred event, the other portion of the event let people bring their unwanted sensitive documents and have them shredded on the spot by Rogue Disposal and Recycling.
On the drug side though, police say it’s a way to help the community safely dispose of the drugs and help people understand the potential for drug abuse from these medications.
“We do get a lot of pretty intense drugs through this program,” said Todd Sales, community service officer for MPD. “So any drugs we can take in of that nature that we can dispose of properly, is a plus for our community.”
Sales said in the first couple hours, it was estimated they collected over 200 pounds of medication. While some of those bottles do end up being vitamin supplements, the majority were prescription meds.
If you couldn’t make it today, the police department will be holding another “take back day” around October.
The department does also have a drug take back box in their front office that people can drop off unwanted prescription drugs at anytime. Officers stress under no circumstances are syringes, inhalers or other sharp items allowed in the take back box.