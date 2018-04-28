Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts first-ever open house

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– For the first time ever, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office held an open house to meet and show the community what it’s deputies do.
From search and rescue to the ECSO dispatch center, community members got the chance to speak with the sheriff and his deputies to learn more about the agency.
“A lot of times when sheriff’s deputies are interacting with people it’s when they’re having a really bad day,” said Sgt. Julie Denney, JCSO. “So we’re trying to make this a good day where we’re able to interact with our community members.”
While it was raining at times, dozens still made it out to check out the equipment and learn more about gun safety and concealed carry courses.
“It’s just a great event for them, everybody to come out and take a look and see a different side of the law enforcement,” said Kevin Craven, a Medford resident who brought his son along with him. “See what it is they view and deal with everyday.”
The sheriff’s office says it hopes to make this annual event.