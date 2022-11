KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —A Klamath County high school got a bomb threat Thursday.

Around 6:30 Wednesday night, Mazama High School was notified of a social media post that threatened to place a bomb at the school.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat, saying it was resolved around 11 pm.

The district says the person who made the threat is now in custody.

The school was back open Thursday.