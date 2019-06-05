Police say nearly a quarter of Jackson County sex offenders not complying with state law

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police say a registered sex offender was arrested after he allegedly gained access to a local middle school’s locker room.
The Talent Police Department said on the afternoon of June 3, they responded to Talent Middle School after they received a report of a man inside the girl’s locker room. The man reportedly talked to school staff after he was discovered and left the scene before officers arrived.
Police say the man was at the school for about an hour and a half.
Eventually, they were able to identify the man as Curtis Bradley Stevenson, a registered sex offender.
Hours after the incident, police say Stevenson wasn’t in compliance with his sex offender registration. That means he may not have given police his most updated address.
There are three levels of sex offenders in Oregon. The third is what police say are “predatory” and have a high risk of re-offending.
Sgt. Jeff Proulx of Oregon State Police says most sex offenders who are not in compliance fail to register themselves. He says once you are a registered sex offender, you are required to re-register either 10 days before or 10 days after your birthday every year. And if you happen to move either in or out of state, you must notify police as well.
Out of the 1,416 registered sex offenders in Jackson County, he says 329 or 23 percent are out of compliance.
“It will come up in the system that they’re a registered sex offender and it needs to match that address and when it doesn’t then that’s when we can arrest them for failure to register [and] failure to renew their registration,” said Sgt. Proulx, Oregon State Police.
A few times a year, he says the agency compiles a list of sex offenders who are out of compliance and splits those addresses among detectives who go door-to-door.
