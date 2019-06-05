Search for missing Medford mother and three young children underway

Update 8:41 pm – Jackson County Search and Rescue is on scene and an active search is underway. Again, if you have information on her whereabouts contact Search and Rescue or your local law enforcement office.
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – In the rural surroundings near Jacksonville, friends say they and Jackson County Search and Rescue crews are working against dwindling daylight. They’re looking for Medford mother, Cameron Cutler. She was reported missing Tuesday along with her three children. A family friend says she told her husband Tuesday morning that they were going for a hike in Jacksonville. Dispatch confirmed there is a case. NBC5 News has a reporter headed to the scene.
Cutler drives a champagne colored Honda Odyssey, license plate: JUI677. Her last known reported location was near the 100 block of Upper Applegate Road. If you have any information on their whereabouts call 911.