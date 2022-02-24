Police search Central Point home for evidence of child exploitation

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Another Rogue Valley home was searched for evidence of child exploitation.

Since June of 2020, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) has been diligently following up on numerous tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

SOCET’s latest investigation led to a home on Westover Boulevard in Central Point.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators discovered numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from the residence.

Just after sunrise Thursday morning, numerous law enforcement agencies gathered at the home and served a search warrant.

Inside, police seized digital devices which will be forensically examined for evidence of child exploitation.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say if any arrests were made.

No further information was provided.