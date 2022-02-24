3 ex-Minneapolis officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN) – Three former Minneapolis police officers have been found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

A federal jury found J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane showed deliberate indifference to Floyd’s medical needs in May 2020.

The 12 jurors also found Thao and Keung failed to intervene to stop Derek Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd’s neck, which ultimately killed him.

The jury deliberated for about 13 hours over two days.

The maximum sentence for these crimes is life in prison or the death penalty, but federal sentencing guidelines suggest the former officers receive a lesser sentence.

In December, Chauvin pleaded guilty to civil rights violations related to Floyd’s murder. He’s facing between 20 and 25 years in prison for those charges.

Meanwhile, Lane, Kueng, and Thao face a state trial for aiding and abetting later this year. They have pleaded not guilty.