Police search for missing California teen, coach

STOCKTON, Calif. (KCRA) — California police are looking for a high school wrestling coach who is reportedly in a romantic relationship with a teenage girl.
Phillip Maglaya, 25, is believed to be traveling with a 16-year-old girl, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
The girl’s family reported her missing last Wednesday. She is a Franklin High School student, according to Dianne Barth, spokeswoman for the Stockton Unified School District.
“On Wednesday, of course, as soon as we learned about this, he was immediately barred from entering any of our schools, including Franklin High School,” Barth said.
