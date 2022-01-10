Police seek help with waterfowl poaching cases in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are asking for tips regarding waterfowl poaching in Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said on January 6, a dead goose was found in a suitcase at Riverside Park in Grants Pass.

According to OSP, there have been previous incidents at Riverside Park and Baker Park involving both geese and ducks shot and disposed of in garbage bags. All of the birds were left to waste, OSP said.

There’s a $100 reward for information leading to an arrest or the issuance of a citation for poaching upland birds and waterfowl.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call 1-800-452-7888.