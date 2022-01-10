Rescue teams search for possible downed plane in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday that officers were investigating a report of a downed plane near Sunset Highway and Highway 47.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County deputies are searching for a possible downed plane following multiple witness reports.

The agency activated Search & Rescue teams to find the crashed plane. They hadn’t found it as of late Sunday night but will resume the search Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson from WCSO, deputies received a tip from a credible source that there was a plane not in control, which was followed by a loud boom and a plume of black smoke. Multiple witnesses in the Timber area corroborated hearing a loud boom and black smoke.

Authorities contacted local airports and none of them have reported any missing planes.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in its search by the Coast Guard.