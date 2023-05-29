Police shoot suspected burglar in east Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore. – A person suspected of burglary was shot by police in an east Medford neighborhood Saturday.

The Medford Police Department said around 7 o’clock Saturday, it got a call from neighbors in the 1500 block of Angel Crest Drive.

MDP said the caller said an armed male was robbing an unoccupied home.

Police said they arrived, and shortly after it was announced over the radio that shots had been fired by officers.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

MDP said Oregon State Police will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

