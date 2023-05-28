Boatnik takes over downtown Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The longstanding Memorial Day Weekend tradition Boatnik, ushered in the holiday weekend with its Memorial Day Parade Saturday morning.

Friends and families packed 6th Street in Grants Pass to see all the amazing floats on display.

There were around 100 floats this year, from local businesses, school bands, veteran organizations, and much more.

After the parade, the crowd moved over to Riverside Park to hop on carnival rides and eat all kinds of deep-fried food at the Boatnik Carnival.

It features multiple death-defying rides, carnival games, and booths selling all kinds of unique items.

Kids at the carnival said some of their stand-out rides were the Screamer and the Drop Zone.

“The way up it felt like nothing but on the way down I could not breath for my life, definitely lost my stomach there for a second,” said a local thrill seeker.

For many coming to the carnival at Boatnik is a long-standing tradition.

