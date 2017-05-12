Clackamas County, Ore. – A suspected drug dealer was arrested for delivering nearly 31 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover officers.
Police said in February they began investigating a drug trafficking organization in the metropolitan area of Clackamas County.
Deputies said an interagency task force eventually identified Eligio Jose Baltier-Carranza as one of the organization’s top distributors.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on May 3, investigators portraying themselves as high-level drug traffickers negotiated a drug transaction with Baltier-Carranza.
The suspect followed through in delivering almost 31 pounds of methamphetamine to the undercover officers.
CCSO said a search of Baltier-Carranza’s Portland residence resulted in the seizure of more methamphetamine and nearly $19,000 in cash.
Baltier-Carranza is currently behind bars for the delivery of a controlled substance.