Police want to talk to man who allegedly exposed himself to women

A social media post is getting a lot of attention after a 23-year-old woman posting about a man who, she says, exposed himself in front of her while she was on the Applegate River last week.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating but says it isn’t sure if the man pictured on social media committed any crimes.
NBC5 News decided to blur the photo of the man because he has not been named a suspect in this case.
The woman, Priscilla Rose, says the man exposed himself and masturbated in front of her and her two friends last Friday.
“Just because of how random of an event it was… it was really scary and I think that he’s capable of way worse,” she said.
Rose says the man drove away in a red Mazda 6 that was missing a front plate, had expired tags, and a busted right brake light with California plates.
At this time, the sheriff’s office says this is an active investigation. And while the agency wants to talk to him about the police report, it cannot confirm the incident took place.
