Crackdown on illegal pot grows continues in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police said they’re continuing to target “pervasive” illegal marijuana grows in Siskiyou County.
In their ongoing effort to combat large-scale grow operations, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said recent efforts have focused on the following areas: Mt. Shasta Vista, Mt. Shasta Forest, Klamath River Country Estates and Hilt.
SCSO said recent operations bring the total number warrants served this year to 188, with 27,798 illegal plants valued at over $333 million on the black market. Five honey oil extraction labs have also been seized, along with 27 firearms.
The sheriff’s office also started monitoring area highways for illegal drug trafficking. 18 seizures were made through this type of enforcement. All but one of those involved cannabis being transported outside Siskiyou County.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “We have seen hundreds of large-scale illicit cannabis grow sites in many county areas and these recent operations prove there is still a large-scale effort by many illegal growers to violate the law and existing county guidelines, which do not permit more than 12 medical cannabis plants.”
According to SCSO, the large illegal grows they’re targeting have an undesirable impact on the environment. Due to this and a threat to the public’s safety, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to declare a local “state of emergency” in the county.
If you have any information about illegal marijuana grows, call police.