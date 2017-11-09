Aloha dad unintentionally shoots son

ALOHA, Ore. – An Aloha teen who was unintentionally shot by his father is expected to survive.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday an Aloha neighborhood. 38-year-old Brian Matsuo tried to “retrieve” a handgun, but ended up shooting his 16-year-old son. Matsuo’s son was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He’s expected to survive.
The father was questioned, but not arrested at the time. Any findings from the investigation will be forwarded to prosecutors for consideration.
Police are using the opportunity to encourage gun owners to store firearms safely and securely to prevent unintentional shootings. WCSO provided the following rules:
Total adherence to the four cardinal rules of gun safety will prevent almost all–if not all–unintended discharges of firearms:
1. Always treat all firearms as if they were loaded.
2. Never allow the muzzle of any firearm to point at anything you are not willing to shoot.
3. Never put your finger near the trigger until you are ready to fire.
4. Always be sure of your target, and what is behind and in front of it.