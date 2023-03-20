Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW, Russia (NBC) – Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Monday.

Putin welcomed Xi to the Kremlin where the two will hold closed-dooring talks on further developing cooperation between Russia and China.

The two leaders are set to meet with larger delegations on Tuesday.

A statement from the Kremlin said a number of important bilateral documents will also be signed during President Xi’s visit, his first time back to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine last February.

The trip comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin on Friday accusing him of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

