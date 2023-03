SALEM, Ore. – An Oregon Department of Corrections inmate who was arrested in Josephine County died while in custody.

William M. Blanscet entered DOC custody on April 9, 2004, with an earliest release date of April 2, 2032.

He reportedly passed away while in the Oregon State Penitentiary’s infirmary while on hospice care. He was 53 years old.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.