PGA Tour to form new partnership with LIV Golf

FRISCO, Texas (NBC) – There is major news in the golfing world: Rivals PGA Tour and LIV Golf are merging.

The deal, announced Tuesday, will combine the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s commercial businesses and rights into a new, yet-to-be-named for-profit company.

The agreement also includes the DP World Tour, also known as the European PGA Tour.

LIV golf is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), an entity controlled by the Saudi crown prince that has been embroiled in antitrust lawsuits with the PGA Tour in the last year.

This new deal would end all pending litigation.

Additionally, the groups will establish a fair and objective process for any players who want to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour following the end of the 2023 season.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.