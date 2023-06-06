An Oregon restaurant and a chef were named 2023 James Beard award-winners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A Southeast Portland restaurant and a chef were among those honored by the 2023 James Beard Foundation during an awards ceremony in Chicago on Monday night.

Kann, which opened last year, won the award for Best New Restaurant. The award for Best Chef in the Northwest and the Pacific category went to Vince Nguyen of Southeast Portland’s Berlu.

The James Beard awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious culinary awards, highlighting top restaurants and chefs from across the United States.

Gregory Gourdet — an award-winning cookbook author and the chef and owner of Kann — thanked his team in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Immense, eternal gratitude to all the cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, bussers, runners, the construction team and all the others who work behind the scenes to allow Kann to keep putting our best foot forward,” Gourdet wrote. “Restaurants are not easy. There is much work to do to fix and heal our industry. Every day at Kann we try.”