Crews respond to small lightning-caused fire near Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A small fire in the hills above Ashland appears to have been started by lightning.

On Monday, a thunderstorm rolled through Jackson County and beyond, peppering the area with multiple lightning strikes.

According to the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, an engine and 20-person crew responded to a fire in the Coggins Saddle area near Reeder Reservoir Monday night.

The USFS said crews were able to successfully engage the fire, keeping it under a half-acre in size.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the “Reeder Fire” was in the mop-up stage and there is no threat to the City of Ashland.

In anticipation of more lightning events this week, the RRSNF ordered an additional six engine, two initial attack crews, two water tenders, one dozer, and two falling modules.

