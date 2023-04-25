President Biden formally announces re-election campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – He’s running. President Biden released a video Tuesday, making the announcement on the fourth anniversary of his 2020 campaign announcement.

The announcement came in a pre-taped message on social media. Part of it was filmed last weekend at the president’s Delaware beach home.

Sources tell NBC News “Finish the Job” will be a key theme kicking off Mr. Biden’s re-election campaign.

“Freedom, personal freedom, is fundamental to who we are as Americans,” President Biden said. “There’s nothing more important, nothing more sacred.”

The president built upon the central idea of his 2020 campaign “Battle for the Soul of the Nation.”

Even before making an official announcement, the president’s top political foe weighed in.

In a lengthy statement, former President Trump blamed Biden for record numbers of immigrants crossing the southern border illegally and for inflation hurting American families’ finances.

Setting a potential Biden-Trump rematch is something our latest NBC News poll shows most voters do not want. Nor do they want Mr. Biden to run again.

Mr. Trump’s support among the GOP is growing despite being indicted on charges of falsifying business records. 68 percent of Republicans say the charges were politically motivated.

President Biden will hold an event in Washington, D.C. where he’s expected to highlight his investments in manufacturing and jobs created under his administration in a possible preview of his pitch to voters moving forward.

