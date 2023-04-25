Josephine Community Library Foundation exceeds crowdfunding goal

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine Community Library Foundation has exceeded its latest crowdfunding goal.

In 2020, the library foundation signed an option to buy the block between 6th and 7th Streets and J and K Streets for a little under $2 million.

The foundation’s “Next Chapters Crowdfund” was created to help pay for the property, with the goal of raising $250,000.

On April 24, the foundation announced it not only met the goal but exceeded it by $4,000.

Four Way Community Foundation sponsored the crowdfunding with a one-to-one match through a capstone gift of up to $250,000. This gives the Josephine Community Library Foundation over $500,000.

“We are so moved by the community’s support of its libraries,” said library foundation Executive Director Rebecca Stoltz. “This is a huge win for our community and the first step toward building a new downtown Grants Pass library.”

The foundation said in the coming weeks, arrangements will be made to purchase the property for a new library by June 30.

For more information about this project and Josephine Community Library Foundation, visit jclfoundation.org.

