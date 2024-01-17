Senator Golden holds two town halls

MEDFORD, Ore. – Senator Golden held the first of his final two town halls before the 2024 legislative session.

During the town hall, Senator Golden said he would not be voting to repeal measure 110. Senator Golden also discussed funding wildfire programs, a new behavioral health training program for SOU, and homelessness and housing. Senator Golden told us that meetings like these are vital to connect with the community.

“To see this many people come out on a night like this, listen attentively to politics and policy for over an hour, asked the questions that they did, challenge each other, I mean, I think I would call this representative democracy like the way it’s supposed to be,” says Golden.

He says he’s even more ready for tomorrow’s meeting in Ashland after seeing the successful conversations that took place at the Medford Library.

Rogue Valley residents are invited back tomorrow to come listen to the senator’s plans for the future and also ask any questions. Wednesday’s town hall meeting will be at the Ashland Library from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.