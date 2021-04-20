Johnson & Johnson CFO says vaccine outweighs risks

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (NBC) – Johnson and Johnson’s executive vice president and chief financial officer says the company has a “strong conviction” that the benefits of its coronavirus vaccine outweigh any risk. Joseph Wolk made the comments during an interview on CNBC Tuesday.
Last week, the FDA and the CDC called for a pause in the administration of the vaccine while the agencies investigated rare but serious blood clots in six people.
Wolk says he hopes the public would feel more “confident” about getting vaccinated after seeing the process play out.
Wolk said, “I think it’s important to underscore that not just with the vaccine, but with all our products, safety is the utmost importance. And we know that regulators are motivated by that same ambition. With respect to our specific vaccine, we do have strong conviction in the benefit-risk profile.”
An advisory committee to the CDC will be meeting this Friday to discuss the pause on the vaccine.
Also, the European Medicines Agency announced Tuesday that while a review found a possible link between the vaccine and the rare blood clots, the agency believes the overall benefits outweigh any risks.