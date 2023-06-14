Porchfest returns this Saturday

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The 4th annual Porchfest is back in Grants Pass this Saturday.

The event runs from 11 to 3.

Around 30 bands will be participating this year on porches of course!

Last year over 3500 people showed up at the festival and organizers expect the same this year .

It also is a fundraiser to support local youth organizations.

People can participate in a raffle or buy art to show their support.

“everything we do is really to help these programs and they are all dedicated to supporting local youth programs”, said Suzanne Lavine, volunteer at Porchfest.

The event is free. Several streets will be blocked off for cars during the event. No alcohol is allowed.

Porchfest is made possible through donations from Family Solutions, CASA, Growing Together, Project Youth+, and many more.

For more information visit porchfestgrantspass.org.

