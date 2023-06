KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigating a reported wolf attack in Klamath county.

It said the incident occurred in the Wood River Valley near Fort Klamath on May 30th.

The wolf attacked a 7 month old calf which had to be euthanized due to severe injuries according to ODFW.

