Portable cooktops now available through the Jackson County Library

JACKSON CO., Ore. — The next time you head to the library, you won’t only have to choose between the newest nonfiction and fiction books. You can now check out a portable cooktop through the Jackson County Library Services’ ‘Library of things.’

All you need is a library card and you’ll have the ability to check one out for up to 21 days.

The city of Ashland says if you check one out and end up loving it, they do have an induction incentive program.

