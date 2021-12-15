Portion of Hwy 62 shutdown after fatal head-on crash in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A fatal head-on crash shutdown part of Highway 62 in Eagle Point Tuesday evening.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says one person was confirmed dead at the scene near Hammel Road. Another was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Oregon State Police is leading the investigation into the two car crash. Eagle Point Police and Mercy Flights are also on scene.

ODOT says Highway 62 is closed at the intersection with Hammel Rd. Traffic is being detoured onto Rogue River Drive between Shady Cove and OR 234. ODOT says to expect a ‘lengthy closure.’

