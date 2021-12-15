City of Medford looks over proposed 3D constructed neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News reported about an Ashland-based non-profit building an entire neighborhood with 3D printing. Tuesday, the project was brought to the City of Medford.

Over a year after the Almeda Fire burned thousands of homes. Local, state, and federal leaders are putting their heads together to address the growing housing needs in the community. One of the ideas is a first of its kind.

“What makes this new spirit village really unique is is the construction techniques, and it would be a 3D imprint,” said Rich Rosenthal, City of Medford.

That’s something the City of Medford said that’s never been done before in the United States. But the Ashland-based Thalden Foundation told Medford’s Parks and Recreation Committee that it’s affordable, quick, and safe.

“In addition to the 3D printed concrete walls, these are fire and storm-resistant houses. These are built from nontoxic and nonflammable materials. What we’re doing saves time, materials, and labor,” said Barry Thalden.

The proposed New Spirit Village will be right next to Lewis Park in Medford. During Tuesday’s meeting heads lifted up with the excitement of what this may mean for Medford housing.

“I really do think we need to find a way to capture some of the momentum and support for this,” said Julian Cordle, City of Medford.

The property developers are hoping to break ground next summer.