Portland-area P.D. cracks down on illegal fireworks

Gresham, Ore. – One Oregon police department cracked down on illegal fireworks this Fourth of July.
Gresham Police said they targeted the use of illegal fireworks used to celebrate Independence Day in the city.
According to the Gresham Police Department, four additional officers were on duty to specifically to handle firework-related calls.
Between the hours of 6 p.m. and 4 a.m., those officers responded to 42 calls and seized hundreds of illegal fireworks.
Among the seized fireworks were the following:
123 launchers
257 bottle rockets
106 mortars
18 rockets
100 round Saturn missiles
75 Roman candles
GPD said the illegal fireworks will be destroyed.