Home
Medford airport Director announces retirement after 24 years

Medford airport Director announces retirement after 24 years

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore. — After 24 years with the Rogue Valley International- Medford Airport, Director Bern Case is retiring.

During Case’s tenure he oversaw non-stop flights from Paris, and the expansion of the runway which allowed the airport to bring in larger aircraft including Air Force One. Case says he’s loved his work, but now is the right time.

“We’ll continue to pursue some of our hobbies,” Case says, “we love to dance, we love to cruise, and we love to travel, and I’ve got 15 grandkids I’d love to visit.”

“I think we’ll stay busy,” Case adds, “I dont plan on being a couch potato.”

Case will continue as airport director until January 1st, 2018, to allow the county plenty of time to find his replacement.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics