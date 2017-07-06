Medford airport Director announces retirement after 24 years

Medford, Ore. — After 24 years with the Rogue Valley International- Medford Airport, Director Bern Case is retiring.
During Case’s tenure he oversaw non-stop flights from Paris, and the expansion of the runway which allowed the airport to bring in larger aircraft including Air Force One. Case says he’s loved his work, but now is the right time.
“We’ll continue to pursue some of our hobbies,” Case says, “we love to dance, we love to cruise, and we love to travel, and I’ve got 15 grandkids I’d love to visit.”
“I think we’ll stay busy,” Case adds, “I dont plan on being a couch potato.”
Case will continue as airport director until January 1st, 2018, to allow the county plenty of time to find his replacement.