Portland dad released from hospital after six weeks in time for Thanksgiving

A Portland man was thankful to be home for Turkey Day. He spent over a month in the hospital with a rare autoimmune disorder but got out just in time to celebrate the holiday with his family. Sean Ludka noticed tingling in his toes in October and it kept getting worse. “I was starting to stumble and didn’t have the strength in my legs to stand up,” he said. He eventually found himself in the emergency room at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Northwest Portland. That is where he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) –

