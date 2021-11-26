WATCH: This morning’s top headlines – Nov. 26 | Morning News NOW Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 26, 2021 0 Min Read Last Updated:November 26, 2021 Cases of COVID-19 are climbing in parts of the country amid holiday gatherings, the World Health Organization is meeting to discuss a new COVID variant and higher costs and delays are impacting shoppers. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: NBC News Now Newsroom Staff November 26, 2021 Previous Article Portland dad released from hospital after six weeks in time for Thanksgiving