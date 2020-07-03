Home
Portland elk statue set on fire during protest

PORTLAND, Ore. – Crews had to remove an elk statue from downtown Portland after protesters set it on fire.

Wednesday night, a crowd of protesters set fire to the base around the elk statue.

The statue itself was not damaged, but the base was and it had to be removed for public safety reasons.

The area has been the site of nightly protests for two months with people calling for racial justice and police accountability.

The Portland police chief says vandalism and property damage is not a peaceful demonstration.

Police are investigating the arson.

