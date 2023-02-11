Portland moves forward with large-scale camping sites

Lanegan now closes early because of the encampment and said some of the homeless people put tents on her property.

“We try to keep our property nice, and they feed the rats,” said Cindy New, the manager at the Econolodge. She said she’s lost customers because of the homeless people on the street.

“Now they want their money back because they don’t feel comfortable here,” New said.

When the camp went up in flames a few days ago, that was the final straw for everyone involved, including Rose, who lost some of her most valuable belongings, like a wedding dress she was saving for when her boyfriend got out of prison.

“It was perfect,” she said, holding it up through tears. “I put it in a storage bag and kept it for when he got out and now it’s gone. Now it’s destroyed.”

Before the fire, Portland Bureau of Transportation posted her site for removal, but she told KGW they didn’t offer her a safe place to go.

“”When they give us things like sleeping bags or tents, they’re giving us things that they think we need instead of what we actually need,” Rose said.

“I just feel the way the system is now it’s just not working for these people, and I have empathy for them they just don’t have the resources,” said Lanegan, who hasn’t had any luck getting the city to respond or help her with the camp’s impact to her business.

One thing both the business owners and the homeless people agree on is Mayor Ted Wheeler’s idea for six designated camping sites positioned throughout the city. There the mayor said homeless people would be connected with case managers to help get them into treatment or permanent housing.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office responded to this report with the following statement: