Portland officer speaks on his experience with protests

“It’s been really hard,” said Portland Police Sergeant Josh Silverman. “I’ve had some hearing loss. I’ve had mortars explode right next to me. My pants have singed and destroyed but no serious injuries.”
Then there are the invisible wounds the nonstop tauntings on the front line. The protesters calling for the de-funding officers, saying that police work is harmful to society. Sgt. Silverman said, “That cuts, because we care about those things. We got into this job to protect vulnerable people.”
Night after night, officers say it’s the same small group of people who come out under the guise of supporting Black Lives Matter, but make it their mission to provoke police. “If we respond, that means we are overzealous thugs,” Silverman said. “And if we don’t respond, it’s a dereliction of our duty and we’re letting a building burn to the ground and so they recognize that they can put us in a no-win situation.”
Sgt. Silverman went on to explain, “We are focusing so much energy on these folks who actually don’t want to improve police response in their city and instead are bent on destruction. That’s the tragedy of this.”
But Silverman said he wouldn’t ever consider quitting because, despite all the noise, he believes Black Lives Matter will transform American policing as we know it and he’s 100% on board. He hopes he can help shape a new era of public safety.
“There are going to be changes, and I’d like to be a part of those changes,” Silverman said. “For me to quit now, when we’re on a precipice of moving toward a different type of policing, I think would be irresponsible and I want to be a part of it. So, no, I’m not going to do it.”