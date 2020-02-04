Portland train stabbing trial begins week 2

Christian is accused of killing two people in a 2017 attack on an Oregon train. He pleaded not guilty to 12 charges.
In court on Monday, prosecutors showed a 30-minute video of his arrest. The video comes from police after witness Garrett Robinson recorded another video of Christian arguing with officers before his arrest.
Robinson, witnessing the stabbings, started following Christian before police arrived. He explained, “Christian pointed the knife at me, maybe not specifically, but more generally, towards me and
the other people around us. And he said something to the effect of, you want some.”
Video shows Christian still holding a knife when attempting to tase him fails. Christian eventually surrenders.
Portland Police Officer Andrew Jenson said, “I was shocked by what he said, so I made sure to write them down and record them. They’re pretty shocking to me.”
Officer Jenson continued, “When I sat down in the car, without me saying a word to him, he said, ‘I want to go on the record. I hope those mother [censored] were dead. [censored] I can rest in peace as long as they’re all dead.'”
For 30 minutes, video shows Christian ranting using mostly hate speech, both in the car and while doctors evaluated him at the hospital.
Officers even putting a spit guard over his head after they say he tried spitting on hospital staff.