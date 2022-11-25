Portlanders react after 2 die in Wednesday night shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The scene was peaceful in Southeast Portland’s Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood Thursday morning, with a group of children playing street basketball, but hours earlier, the area was the scene of the first of two deadly shootings that happened Wednesday night.

“We heard gunshots, rapid fire gunshots, at least three and followed by screaming and sirens and it was just a whole scene,” said one person who wanted to remain anonymous, who lives two doors down from where police responded to a deadly shooting on Southeast 37th Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“My goodness, there must have been at least 10 or more than 10 cars, there was a big truck, detectives everywhere, the whole street was cornered off, I couldn’t get to my car,” they said.

The neighbors said they had been interviewing a potential roommate during the chaos.

“We were trying to hope that they would see the calm neighborhood. I don’t know if it came across after last night, but most of the time it’s peaceful here,” they said.

Portland police reported one person had been shot and later died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. That shooting was investigated as a homicide.

“That makes sense. That definitely sounded like it was some kind of intentional act, people speeding off, and that’s really disturbing,” the neighbor added.

“I’m nervous around people because where are the rules with this wild, wild west?,” added Diane Mendez, who was on her way to the grocery store at the time of the shooting. “It’s very unsettling for our community, for our lives,” Mendez said.

About an hour later, Portland police responded to a second, separate shooting in the Parkrose neighborhood on Northeast Glenn Widing Drive.

“There were a ton of cops,” said a man who lives in a tent behind the 7-11 gas station where it happened. “There’s shootings everywhere, especially around here there’s always gun shots.”

Portland police reported one person had been shot and later died. The incident was also investigated as a homicide. If Portland Police find both shootings to be homicides, that would bring the total number of homicides so far this year in Portland to 88, just shy of last year’s record of 90.

“It’s crazy. It’s not Portland. It’s not what it’s supposed to be or how it’s ever been,” said the man experiencing homelessness.

However, the timing of these tragedies is not lost on anyone.

“Sad for the holidays. I feel bad for his family,” he said.

“I’m really grateful for my roommates and my neighbors. Everyone’s kind of looking out for each other and thinking about each other today,” added the neighbor in Southeast.

Anyone with information on the shooting in Southeast Portland who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at [email protected] 503-823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel at [email protected] 503-823-0833 and reference case number 22-312816.