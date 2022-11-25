Ashland’s ‘Festival of Light’ starts Friday

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s annual Festival of Light kicks off Friday.

Ashland has a newly planted tree for its Festival of Light. The previous one was destroyed earlier this year when an alleged drunk driver ran into it.

The Ashland Community Health Foundation hosted a tree dedication event earlier this week. It said the tree was planted just in time and will be lit up for the 30th Annual Festival of Light on Friday, November 25.

The festival begins when Santa stops by around 5 p.m. Then, the man in red kicks off the main event: “The Grand Illumination.”

The event includes lighting up Main Street, the plaza, Siskiyou Boulevard, and more to give the town a festive winter glow. Over one million lights are used.

The lights bring the magic of the holidays through New Year’s Day.

For a full schedule of holiday events in Ashland, visit https://www.ashlandchamber.com/page.asp?navid=781