Possible case of ‘monkeypox’ reported for first time in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is reporting its first case of potential hMPXV, commonly referred to as “monkeypox.”

The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday that the person who was infected has traveled to an unspecified community with other confirmed cases. He remains isolated and is following recommendations from public health officials and medical providers, the OHA said.

The Centers for Disease Control are conducting testing to confirm the case.

“hMPXV does not spread easily between people, so the risk to other people is generally very low,” said Dr. Richard Leman, Public Health Physician with OHA. “Unlike COVID-19, which can be spread easily from person to person through the air over several feet of space, hMPXV spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids. Less commonly, it can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact.”

While it’s in the same group of viruses as smallpox, hMPXV is much harder to catch and it’s not as severe. There have been no deaths reported from the virus in the United States.