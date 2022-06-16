Man who went missing in Ashland found

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man who went missing last month is now back with his family.

On May 30, 26-year-old Harold Marcrum told his brother he was going for a walk on the Bear Creek Greenway, but he didn’t return.

He reportedly left behind his wallet and cell phone but took his computer.

His family flew across the country to help with the search. His brother says he loves walking on the greenway and local trails around the area. He said nothing seemed out of the ordinary when they last spoke. His family believed he had the intention of coming back after his walk

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team utilized a ground team, mounted horseback, drone team, and even a fixed-winged aircraft, to search the Ashland portion of the greenway.

Finally, on June 16, the sheriff’s office reported Marcrum was found and is now with family members.

Deputies thanked everyone who assisted in the search.

No further information was provided by investigators.

NBC5 News is attempting to contact Marcrum’s family for more details.