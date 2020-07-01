Possible explosives found after fatal crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – One person died in a car crash along the Oregon Coast.
Oregon State Police said on the morning of July 1, a Douglas County deputy tried to pull over a vehicle south of Reedsport on Highway 101.
The driver didn’t pull over and eventually crashed near milepost 217. The driver didn’t survive.
According to OSP, what appeared to be explosive devices were found at the scene of the crash.
Highway 101 will be closed for several hours with no detours as police investigate.
No further information was provided by OSP.
Visit http://www.tripcheck.com for traffic updates.