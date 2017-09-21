Possible new Park in Medford near Barnett and North Phoenix Road

Medford, Ore- The city of Medford may create a new park. It’s part of an ongoing effort to bring green space to local communities.
The new park would be in Southeast Medford near the Barnett and North Phoenix Road intersection.
The Village Center Park is a result of one of the goals for the Medford Leisure Services Plan for all Medford residents to have a park within a half mile of their home.
If approved at the Medford City Council meeting Thursday night the park will have a large turf play area, a basketball court, and two playgrounds.
And the best part- it came to the city of Medford for free.
“The developers donated 4.7 acres for this. So the fact that the city didn’t have to pay for the parkland is ya know a great benefit,” Medford Parks and Recreations Rich Rosenthal says.
The Village Center Park project is part of a joint effort between Crystal Springs Development Group, the Medford Parks and Rec. Department, and the Medford Parks and Recreation Foundation.
Had the land not been doanted, it would have cost over $500,000 to purchase it.