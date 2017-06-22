Possible solution for closed Klamath Falls cemetery

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A solution could be on the horizon for a Klamath Falls Cemetery that’s been closed since Monday.
Former director Bob Gordon says he closed eternal hills cemetery when money for maintenance was frozen by the state.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello met with concerned relatives this afternoon.
Costello said efforts are underway to develop a temporary entity to operate the cemetery.
“It’s almost like a guardianship, and then that receivership will have access to the funds that Mister Gordon does not have access to, and they could do the maintenance, then the gates would be open on a regular basis,” Costello said.
Gordon’s license to operate Eternal Hills was revoked last spring by the state following consumer complaints.