Central Point PD offers more Concealed Handgun Classes

Central Point, Ore. —  A new class for gun owners is so popular, Central Point Police Department is having to open new sessions. This is the first year the police department has offered Concealed Carry License Classes.

The class is among the requirements if you want to apply for a permit. Police said their class offers a unique opportunity to ask law enforcement questions.

“Gun safety, what the law is, what your right is as a concealed carry permit holder. We go through multiple different scenarios that are ‘what happens if this happens,’ ‘what happens if that happens’ and that’s usually where the bulk of our questions come from,” said Nikki Petersen, Police Support Specialist/Volunteer Coordinator for Central Point Police Department.

The cost for sessions is $30 per person. All proceeds go to the Explorer Post Program and scholarship programs. If you’re interested in learning more about the classes and schedule, you can call Central Point Parks and Public Works at 541-664-3321, extension 130.

