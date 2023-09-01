Potential flash flood warning for Smith River Complex North

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Incident management for the Smith River Complex issued a potential flash flood warning for the Smith River Complex Friday due to the chance of thunderstorms bringing heavy rain.

As of the latest update, the Smith River Complex is 83,974 acres and 8% contained.

Areas at the greatest risk for flash floods and debris flows include along the Smith River, the Slater Fire burn scar, and in areas along Highway 199 in California.

Last night, drones continued fire operations near Gillian Butte, reducing the danger for structures to the east in O’Brien.

The Oregon Sate Fire Marshal says it is working to secure homes within communities in the Illinois Valley Fire District.

A Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation remains in place for the Highway 199 area south of O’Brien from milepost 38 to the California-Oregon border.

A Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation remains in place for O’Brien and the Takilma area.

A Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation is in place north to Cave Junction.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Rogue Community College in Grants Pass. Livestock can be housed at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

Due to fire activity, the public is encouraged to monitor the Rogue Valley Emergency Management site at https://rvem.org for evacuation updates.

